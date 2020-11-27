HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Thanksgiving On The Farm 11-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about Thanksgiving in the 1840s. Stroll through historic village to see the blacksmith crafting eating utensils, learn how food was cooked, stop at the Bump Tavern for traditional dessert. Masks required. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/thanksgiving/0/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.