By: Larissa Ryan  11/27/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Thanksgiving On The Farm 11-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Thanksgiving On The Farm 11-28-20

 11/27/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Thanksgiving On The Farm

14-19eventspageTHANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about Thanksgiving in the 1840s. Stroll through historic village to see the blacksmith crafting eating utensils, learn how food was cooked, stop at the Bump Tavern for traditional dessert. Masks required. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/thanksgiving/0/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code