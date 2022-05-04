HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ In Theaters 05-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 5

STAR WARS – 7 p.m. May the 4th be with you for this Star Wars movie night presenting ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.’ Free at the Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

BOOK CLUB – Pick up a copy of ‘The Guest List’ Lucy Foley about a wedding that ends in a murder and the tangled web of suspects in this Agatha Christie-esque mystery novel. Discussion will be online on May 31 at 7 p.m. Presented by The Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COFFEE WITH COOP – 9 – 10 a.m. Start your morning with local business leaders running local attractions from the comfort of your desk. Featured panelist will be Dr. Tommy Ibrahim President & CEO, Bassett Healthcare Network. Registration required for Zoom. Presented by The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events/#!event-list

TAI CHI – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Otsego county seniors are invited to group ‘Tai Chi for arthritis.’ Practice deep breathing, moving, and help prevent falls. Free, Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging at New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial St., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4232

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/