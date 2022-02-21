HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Art Exhibit of the American Landscape 02-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School’ with assistant curator Ann Cannon discussing the friendship of Cooper, Cole, and how their works inspired the Hudson River School and a love for the sublime American landscape. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com