HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Country Landscapes & Gardens 07-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 12

LANDSCAPE & GARDENS – 1 – 4 p.m. Fun self-guided tour around scenic Bovina-Andes-Roscoe area to view how others have beautified the landscape through their gardens. Cost, $23 day-of to support West Kortright Center. Visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/2020-landscape-garden-tour/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about Marbelized paper with Elaine Mosher at The Swart-Wilcox House Musuem, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for schedule updates.

MUSIC – 1 p.m. Dust off your instrument and join Robin Seletsky to ‘Learn A Klezmer Tune’ each Sunday. All levels welcome, registration required. 607-222-5687 or visit robinseletsky.com/livestreams/ for info.