HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Presidential Exhibit Virtually 09-24-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-432-7874 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Virtual trip ‘50 Years of Collecting Baseball Cards’ exploring the striking & unusual cards produced from 1970 to present, learn about trends & innovations in their creation. Includes Q&A session. Free, registration required for Zoom conference. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-50-Years-of-Collecting-Baseball-Cards?date=0

THEATER WORKSHOP – 5:30 p.m. Sign up for virtual theater workshop ‘East Meets West’ featuring meditation, movement, and character archetypes presented by Lanny Harrison, a performance & visual artist. Presented by West Kortright Center. Visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/sheltering-characters/ for info.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Hop online to enjoy prerecorded open-mic by area poets followed by presentation featuring Richard Levine (author of ‘Contiguous States’), Bertha Rogers (poet & founder of Bright Hill Press & Literary Center), and Matthew J. Spireng (‘What Focus Is (2011). Presented by Bright Hill Press. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.