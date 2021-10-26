HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Trunk or Treat with the Boys & Girls Club 10-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

TRUNK OR TREAT – 6 – 8 p.m. Decorate the trunk of your car and get ready to hand out candy for the kids. Parents, bring the kids to collect candy and enjoy the decorated car trunks at the parking lot of The Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River St., Oneonta. 607-432-1133 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaBoysAndGirlsClub/

NUTRITION – 11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited for 1-hour nutrition class where instructor will teach the ‘Why’ and ‘How’ of healthy eating. Will include time to cook up a sample recipe to share. Free, fun, interactive, and supportive. Registration required. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS – 6 p.m. Join the Young Professionals Network for an interest meeting. Learn what they do, how you can participate, more. Pre-registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

AUDITIONS – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Women aged 20s – 60s are invited to audition for comedy play ‘Always A Bridesmaid’ about the wedding day tests and triumphs of the brides 4 friends-for-life. Produced by Out of the Woodwork Players. Show to be performed March 18, 19, & 20. Bainbridge Town Hall Theater, 15 N. Main St., Banbridge. 607-563-2582 or visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 10/tour. Cost, $15/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org