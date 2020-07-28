HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Escape Room With Huntington Memorial Library 07-29-20

ESCAPE GAME – 7 – 8 p.m. Join resident Game Master and your friends for fun quest to escape imaginary Witches Hut. Solve puzzles to escape, cure the poison mushrooms you and your party have consumed. Available to 4 County Library System Users only. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Three Sisters with Brenda LaForme. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

DAIRY DRIVE-THRU – 1 – 6 p.m. Stop by for free milk and produce while supplies last. All welcome while supplies last. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

GARDEN CLASS – 6:30 p.m. Learn to identify, control weeds in your garden with the Rutgers University Extension and the Master Gardeners. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/for info.