HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Memorial Pit Run 10-01-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

PIT RUN – Virtual run in memory of Ricky J. ‘Pit’ Parisian, state trooper killed in the line of duty. Run a 5K, 10K, or 100K (new this year). Visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Oneonta/PitRun?fbclid=IwAR3l-EumM-3CtHNOyxuyLMqZiHbY7l7T-EryomEfBofYH20haFqsVNROWhk for info.

DEADLINE – Last Day for families to apply to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County. Call 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BUSINESS WORKSHOP – 1 p.m. Kick off Smart Business Otsego Fall Seminar series with ‘Access To Capital’ workshop featuring small business advisor Michelle Catan, panel of specialists in financing for small businesses. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/access-to-capital-workshop-with-the-small-business-development-center-391 for info.

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Learn about colorful life of ‘Mudcat Grant: Baseball’s Magical Man’ and the first American League black pitcher to win 20 games in a season. Free, registration required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-mudcat-grant?date=0

REOPENING – 2 – 5 p.m. Teen Center reopens (again) for regular programing. Masks, Covid screening required. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org