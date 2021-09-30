HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Watercolor Society Opening Reception 10-01-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of The Central New York Watercolor Society’s Annual Members-Only Juried Exhibition accompanied by and a new exhibit from wood artist Emilie Rigby. Both showing through 10/29. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find your next good read and support a local library. Masks required. Sponsored by the Kinney Memorial Library. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-6600.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Final Show. Explore the universe, learn what’s new in astronomy and learn about the Fall Night Sky and the Hubble Space Tellescope in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

BENEFIT CONCERT – 7 p.m. Stop in for Ian Flannigan performing live. He was in the top 3 on the VOICE, and has a top release with Blake Shelton. This is the 20th annual Play It Forward. Proceeds will be going to OHS Alumni Association Music Scholarship. Tickets, $15/person. Seating is limited. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5450 or visit www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org