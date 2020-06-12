HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: West Kortright Center Presents Afro-Cuban Concert By OKAN 06-13-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 13

AFRO-CUBAN CONCERT – 8 – 9 p.m. Join the West Kortright Center for virtual concert by OKAN, fusing Afro-Cuban and other global rhythms with Jazz, Fold, and classical forms of music. Registration required. Visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/virtual-afro-cuban-concert-okan/ for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Market runs indoors at Main St. Garage Walkway during winter, outdoors on Muller Plaza during summer. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday Market (June-September) 3 – 7 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

PROTEST – 1 – 3 p.m. Bring signs and be prepared to discuss current events, support black brothers and sisters at this Black Lives Matter event. Community Field across from Unadilla Diner, 198 Main St., Unadilla. www.facebook.com/events/250069686298192/

GENEOLOGY – 4 – 5 p.m. Learn how to use Family Search to learn about your family roots with the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

CAMPFIRE TALES – 7 – 8 p.m. Join Harris Memorial Library for themed tales told around a virtual campfire. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.