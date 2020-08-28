HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’ 08-29-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

DRIVE-IN MOVIES – 8 p.m. Come out for a fun outdoor movie experience. This week showing ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.’ Movie starts at dusk. Free admission, donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

FAMILY FARM DAY – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Explore local farms throughout Schoharie, Otsego, and Delaware Counties through online farm product listings. Call 607-547-2536 or view guide at www.familyfarmday.org

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by Central NY saxophone quintet, Saxalicious. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens learn everything from laundry to banking & budgeting with Lynn of the Oneonta Teen Center. Located at The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

DINE ON MAIN – 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a socially distanced evening out. Enjoy diner and support local businesses on Main Street Oneonta.