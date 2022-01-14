HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Winter Fun at Glimmerglass 01-15-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Get tested and protect your friends and relatives. Appointments appreciated. Walk-ins accepted. American Legion, 86 W. Main St., Milford. Visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting to sign up.

VACCINE CLINIC – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bassett invites the public to receive the flu shot, pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, or any of the 3 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine. Free, appointment not required. Bring your vaccinations card. Edmeston Central School gymnasium, 11 North St,, Edmeston. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

ART HISTORY – 1 – 2:15 p.m. Lecture ‘A Russian Masterpiece in Paris: Karl Briullov’s Last Day of Pompeii at the 1834 Salon’ is presented by Dr. Margaret Samu who will discuss the paintings reception and the international climate of the 1830s that shaped it. Online lecture presented by The Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315-858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy theatrical production of ‘Honk Jr.’ as presented by the Starstruck Players youth troop. Cost, $15/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/