HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 28

TRIBUTE CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “Gold Dust Woman.” The Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac Collection celebrates the career of Stevie Nicks. Tickets, $25. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children through age 18 receive free food. Activities include a bookmobile, games, more. Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Boonville Lumberjacks, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get the friends together for music, a bonfire, and some beer. This week enjoy Rock, Reggae & good times with the North Side Sound. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

DINNER & MUSIC—7 p.m. “That Aged Well!” Relish a night of wine, cheese and period music. An evening dedicated to the many ways music was brought into the home, from instruments and music boxes to early recordings. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/events-2/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Julian Flesh and Band. New songs, old favorites, and more. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher-and-band/

OPENING NIGHT—7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Festival presents “Rinaldo” by Handel. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org

PHOTOGRAPHY – 8 p.m. to midnight. “Night Photography for Beginners with Matt Hill.” Free, registration required. Cowbella Farm, 157 Danforth Road, Jefferson.

LATIN DANCE—8-11 p.m. Full Moon Party/Latin Dance Night featuring a salsa dance class at 8 and DJ Raphael mixing it up at 9. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit http://originscafe.org/music