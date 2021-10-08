In Memoriam

Harry G. Brannigan, 73

August 3, 1948 – October 7, 2021

MILFORD – Harry George Brannigan, age 73, passed away early Thursday morning, October 7, 2021, at his son’s home in Mount Vision following a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born August 3, 1948, in College Point, Queens, a son of the late Harry and Margaret Brannigan.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Harry enlisted with the United States Army on January 8, 1968, and served in Vietnam with Company B, 9th Engineer Battalion. On January 2, 1971, he received his Honorable Discharge from the military and returned home to Queens.

He met Carol Ann Spunt of Long Island while on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. The two hit it off, and were married May 5, 1973, in her hometown of Huntington on Long Island.

For many years, Harry was employed as a sheet metal worker and machinist for the Stella Corporation in Plainview.

In 1988, Harry and Carol Ann moved upstate to the Town of Milford and Harry became an organic farmer. He truly enjoyed growing vegetables, and sold them for a time at his farm stand, Mountain Top Farm, in Emmons. In his leisure, he enjoyed watching movies, especially National Lampoon’s Vacation and, no matter the time of year, Christmas Vacation.

Harry will be greatly missed by his son, Harry Michael Brannigan and his companion, Julie Smith, of Mt. Vision; one granddaughter, Shannon Brannigan and her fiancé, Edwin Rivera, of Johnstown; a great granddaughter, Ariyunah Jade Rivera; a brother, Patrick Brannigan of Cape Coral, Florida; a sister, Sharon Brannigan of College Point, Queens; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Carol Ann Brannigan, who died April 3, 2016; his father, Harry Brannigan, who died April 22, 1987; his mother, Margaret E. Brannigan who died April 28, 2021; and a brother, Fred Brannigan.

Harry will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.