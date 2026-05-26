In Memoriam

Perry ‘Pete’ Collins Jr.

1947-2026

PERRY ‘PETE’ COLLINS JR.

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—In the early-morning hours of Thursday, May 21, 2026, Perry “Pete” Collins Jr. of Schuyler Lake and Fly Creek passed away peacefully at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oneonta, surrounded by his partner, Angela Harrington, and his loving family. He was 79.

A native of Delaware County, Pete was born February 17, 1947, a son of Perry Collins Sr. and Jennifer “Jennie” C. Mondore Collins. He attended South Kortright Central School.

Throughout his life, Pete was known above all for his “open door policy.” There was always room at the table and coffee ready.

Pete is survived by his family: James and wife Lisa of Schuyler Lake, Joan Collins of Yorkville, Judy Collins of Austin, Texas, and Jeff and wife Amber of Sherburne; grandchildren Mykahla Collins and Mike Jones of Gansevoort, Maverick Collins of Richfield Springs, and Andrue Lewis of Sherburne; Sue and Leo Balboni of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Jayson Balboni, Tyler and fiancé Liz of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Alyssa and Samuel Houle of Palmer, Massachusetts, Scott and Melinda Harrington of Richfield Springs, and Katie and Nate of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren, Jax of Palmer, Massachusetts, and Avery of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.

Pete is further survived by two brothers, Charles and Bob and wife Peggy; a brother-in-law, Butch Bender; and an uncle, Bill Mondore.

He was predeceased by his parents, Perry and Jennifer Collins; his spouse, Maxine Collins; a sister, Geraldine “Gerri” Bender and a sister-in-law, Eileen Mondore.

For 30 years, Pete worked in shipping and receiving at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and then in retirement he volunteered during Hall of Fame Induction weekends.

Pete loved the outdoors, and worked at Melinda’s Garden Barn for a few summers and helped out at the Fly Creek Cider Mill.

He was an avid country-western music lover, and an overall friend to all.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2026, from 2-3 p.m. at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

At 3 p.m., a service will be held at the funeral home, with the Rev. James Crouthamel officiating.

A private service of committal and burial will follow in Schuyler Lake Cemetery, after which all are invited to The Lake House Restaurant on County Highway 22, Richfield Springs for a time of refreshment and fellowship.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 89, Fly Creek, NY 13337, in memory of Perry Collins Jr.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.