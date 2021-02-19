IN MEMORIAM

May 14, 1949 – Feb. 10, 2021

ONEONTA – Harry Lampman, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021.

Harry was born in Albany, the son of the late Harry and Jeanette Lampman Hansen. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Wilbur Hansen.

Harry attended Bugbee School in Oneonta, graduated from Oneonta High School in 1967, attended Clarkson University and SUNY Oneonta, and got his masters in Theoretical Mathematics from SUNY Albany.

As a math teacher, Harry taught at South Colonie CSD and Mohonasen School District. He left his teaching position in 1980 to work at New York State United Teachers. He re-entered the teaching profession at Guilderland CSD and retired in 2013.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his pool and especially his boat rides on Arnold Lake.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife Amelia Foell Stern, his sons Henry (Krystal) Lampman and Ernie Lampman, former wife and mother of his sons Linda L. Bacon, his brother Jon (Maureen) Hansen, his sisters Paula Lampman Henrich and Bryn (Chuck) Ryan, his grandchildren Sierra, Henry, Moira and Gideon, and his nieces and nephews. A very sociable man, Harry also leaves behind many close friends.

Celebrations of Harry’s life will take place for family and friends in the summer. Contributions in Harry’s memory can be made to the Mohonasen Foundation for Excellence.

