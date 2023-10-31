Hartwick College To Host Local Candidate Forums

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s Institute of Public Service will host a forum for Oneonta political candidates from 6-8 p.m. in the Shineman Chapel House on Wednesday, November 1. The event is intended to inform Oneonta residents about all candidates and offices that are up for election in 2023; every local candidate running in the 2023 election has been invited to participate. It will provide an opportunity to directly share ideas between candidates and constituents.

Following the forum, there will be a catered reception with light refreshments. The entire event is free, thanks in part to a grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. The Hartwick Institute of Public Service is a nonprofit, nonpartisan regional political institute dedicated to state and local government, civic engagement, and legal studies.

At press time, the following candidates confirmed they would attend the forum: Cecelia Walsh-Russo, Daniel Rorick, Kaytee Lipari-Shue, Leonard Carson, Donald Garrison, Scott Harrington, Bryce Wooden and Emily Falco. All are running for seats on the Oneonta Common Council.