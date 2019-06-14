Hawkeyes Hold Back Pierson 5-2

HAWKEYES HEAD TO

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

COOPERSTOWN – Following 5-2 win against the Pierson Whalers this evening, the Cooperstown Hawkeyes baseball team are headed to the state championship tomorrow afternoon, where they will take on Ticonderoga Sentinels at 4 p.m. at Binghamton University.

Pierson started with a 2-0 lead until the top of the second, when Cooperstown tied and Alex Hascup brought home the third run to take them over the top. With Eric Dysenroth brought in as middle relief pitcher, Pierson didn’t score another run for the remainder of the game, and Sam Bonderoff hit the final single to bring Chris Ubner home and seize their win.

The game marks the baseball team’s first entry into the state championship.