INNOVATIONS IN TAKEOUT Healthy-Eating Meal Kits Launched By Green Earth Green Earth's Rachel Shaughnessy is surrounded by the makings of healthy-eating meal kits – takeout or delivered to you – that the health-food store launched yesterday. The service is called Community Ties. To start, the kits will include the makings of mac'n'cheese, stuffed papers and Mediterranean salad. Pick up or delivery. Green Earth Health Food Store, defined as an "essential service" by Governor Cuomo, is open and continuing to serve its customers during the coronavirus threat. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)