Heavy Snow LikelyThroughout Night 03/22/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Heavy Snow Likely Throughout Night As was evident at the flagpole in downtown Cooperstown an hour ago, snow is expected to continue across Otsego County throughout the night – at some points, at the rate of an inch an hour – until 8 a.m. Saturday, when the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Warning may be lifted. Drivers in Oneonta, Cooperstown and Milford are being asked to keep their cars off the streets tonight; in Oneonta, the downtown parking deck and other municipal lots are available for public parking; in Cooperstown, the Doubleday lot is open to drivers who need to take their cars off public streets. The good news: Sunday, highs are expected to reach 46 degrees. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK HERE FOR ALLOTSEGO FORECAST