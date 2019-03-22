Heavy Snow LikelyThroughout Night

By: Jim Kevlin  03/22/2019  9:28 pm
Heavy Snow Likely Throughout Night

Heavy Snow Likely

Throughout Night

As was evident at the flagpole in downtown Cooperstown an hour ago, snow is expected to continue across Otsego County throughout the night – at some points, at the rate of an inch an hour – until 8 a.m. Saturday, when the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning may be lifted. Drivers in Oneonta, Cooperstown and Milford are being asked to keep their cars off the streets tonight; in Oneonta, the downtown parking deck and other municipal lots are available for public parking; in Cooperstown, the Doubleday lot is open to drivers who need to take their cars off public streets. The good news: Sunday, highs are expected to reach 46 degrees. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

