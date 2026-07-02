Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Marc Heller

Vote for Riley in November

As a longtime resident of Cooperstown, I urge you to vote for Congressman Josh Riley this November. Gas is still over $4.00 a gallon here and everything is more expensive since the Republicans took control a year and a half ago. Josh has supported bills to reduce utility costs, housing costs and eliminate taxes on social security.

He’s fighting a Republican plan to cut Medicaid and Medicare that will bankrupt Bassett just to support corrupt billionaires who pay no taxes. Is your family better off than it was last year?

Marc Heller
Middlefield

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

The Partial Observer: ‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’

Disagree with me all you want, but individuals and entities, especially Democrats, have unleashed an unrelenting and passionate personal assault on Donald Trump and, by extension, on our country to maintain their power.…
July 2, 2026

Parrillo: Second Book for ‘Unsung Heroes’

With volume two filling up and the letters volume now planned, the Cooperstown veterans’ book project continues its mission with the same heart and purpose from that the very first page to the last: to honor every veteran, preserve every story, and keep their legacies alive for generations to come.…
July 2, 2026

News from the Noteworthy: A Legacy of Resilience, Community and Growth

Today, the Southside Mall is much more than a shopping destination. It is an important economic engine and the greater Oneonta area’s premier community hub, providing employment opportunities, supporting local organizations, and offering a welcoming environment for visitors of all ages.…
July 2, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE