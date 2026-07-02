Letter from Marc Heller

Vote for Riley in November

As a longtime resident of Cooperstown, I urge you to vote for Congressman Josh Riley this November. Gas is still over $4.00 a gallon here and everything is more expensive since the Republicans took control a year and a half ago. Josh has supported bills to reduce utility costs, housing costs and eliminate taxes on social security.

He’s fighting a Republican plan to cut Medicaid and Medicare that will bankrupt Bassett just to support corrupt billionaires who pay no taxes. Is your family better off than it was last year?

Marc Heller

Middlefield