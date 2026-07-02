Kennedy To Retire after Three Decades of Service

PATRICIA E. KENNEDY

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Springbrook announces the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Patricia E. Kennedy, concluding an extraordinary career spanning more than 30 years of service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and communities Springbrook serves, officials said in a press release issued on Monday, June 29.

Kennedy’s retirement marks the conclusion of a transformative chapter in Springbrook’s history, during which Kennedy guided Springbrook through a period of growth and innovation, expanding the organization from a small local provider of approximately 200 employees into a leading regional agency with more than 1,200 employees, a $100 million operating budget, and services supporting more than 1,400 people of all ages across multiple regions.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve Springbrook and the people who guide our mission,” Kennedy said. “I am deeply grateful for the people we support, their families, our dedicated staff, community partners, and donors whose commitment and generosity have made our shared accomplishments possible.”

Prior to becoming CEO, Kennedy served in several educational leadership roles, including director of education for The School at Springbrook. As CEO, Kennedy focused extensively on strategic planning, systems development and mission-driven growth. Among her many accomplishments, Kennedy established Otsego County’s first fully integrated preschool program, Kids Unlimited Preschool, now recognized as a model for inclusive early childhood education. She also spearheaded Springbrook’s most ambitious capital effort, the development of the Tom Golisano Center for Autism, a transformative initiative that brought children and young adults with autism back to New York State from out-of-state placements and expanded access to specialized supports for families across the region, officials said.

In spring 2024, Springbrook celebrated the opening of Ford Block, a signature community investment in downtown Oneonta. The $8.9 million redevelopment project preserves the historic character of the Ford Block buildings while reflecting Kennedy’s belief that strong communities are essential to supporting people with disabilities across the lifespan.

Throughout her career, Kennedy has remained committed to advancing educational opportunities, family engagement, workforce development and person-centered services. Her leadership philosophy, “Grow with Purpose,” helped shape Springbrook’s growth across Central New York, the Southern Tier, the Hudson Valley, and the New York City and Long Island regions.

Kennedy’s contributions have earned widespread recognition, including being named New York State Developmental Disabilities Council Administrator of the Year and receiving designation as a New York State Woman of Distinction. In 2026, she was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by SUNY Oneonta during the Spring Commencement Ceremony for the School of Education, Human Ecology, and Sports Studies in recognition of her leadership, advocacy, and lasting impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has also served on numerous nonprofit and community boards and has been a frequent presenter at state and national conferences focused on education, disability services, and organizational leadership.

Reflecting on her retirement, Kennedy emphasized her confidence in Springbrook’s future.

“The story of Springbrook has never been one person’s story,” Kennedy said. “It is the story of people coming together around a shared belief that every person deserves the opportunity to live a meaningful, fulfilling life. I leave this role with tremendous pride in all that we have accomplished together and complete confidence in what lies ahead for this remarkable organization.”

Springbrook Partners’ Board of Directors has appointed current Chief Operating Officer Seth Haight as chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2027.

Information regarding Springbrook’s leadership transition and future plans will be shared in the coming months. Visit www.springbrookpartners.org for more details.