Hill City Rollers back after pandemic

Jim Ruffo and Stefanie Cassano look on as Aldana Santto helps tighten toe stops on teammate Kerryn Taylor’s skates.

After a 2 year hiatus, Roller Derby is back in Oneonta!

The Hill City Rollers have slowly been rebuilding their team and are excited to host a “Mashup Bout” on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at Interskate 88, Southside Oneonta.

Roller derby has been around for a little over a century, though the sport’s early days were a lot less glamorous than the current incarnation. It has grown to be one of the most popular sports in the United States. According to the Roller Derby Coalition, it is also growing rapidly overseas. It’s actually a very amazing sport.

For those that aren’t familiar it, according to the website Rules of Sport, the point of roller derby is pretty simple. Each team is trying to score more points than the opposition. Points are awarded when the offensive player from one team, known as the jammer, laps a member of the opposing team. As a full-contact sport, the defensive players of the opposing team, known as blockers, can use physical force to stop the jammer from passing them, as well as help to clear the way for their own jammer.

“It’s a great sport. Because we haven’t been able to have our entire team return to play, we have invited players from other leagues to join us in a game where the players are assigned to two teams, ‘mashing up’ the normal roster,” explained Robin Williams, a player who travels from Margaretville to play for the Hill City Rollers.

Williams is also the vice president of the league Her derby name is Ms. Boutfire, a fun name pun. “We are going to have some amazing players joining us Sunday, we hope to see returning fans and new fans. We also invite anyone interested in skating with us to come to a practice.”

All skill levels are welcome, and they will even work with people to learn to skate.

Roller Derby bouts are a family-friendly event, but the game itself is fast-paced and intense. Admission to the bout is by donation. Find them on Facebook Hill City Rollers and Instagram, @Hill City Rollers.