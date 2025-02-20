Connie Herzig, chair of Hill City Celebrations, presents the first place prize winnings to John Brooks at Brooks’ House of BBQ. (Photo provided)

Chickens, Roller Skate Take Top Festival Honors

ONEONTA—Hill City Celebrations has announced the winners of the 2024 Festival of Lights. The three organizations that claimed first, second, and third place in the festival—voted on by Hill City Celebrations board members—were recently recognized by board officials with prize earnings. Each winning organization was gifted with a monetary prize, and Hill City Celebrations matched an equal amount of money for winners to donate to a charity of their choice, officials said.

The Brooks’ House of BBQ’s holiday-themed arrangement of chickens in a barbeque pit earned first prize of $500.00, with Helios Care as the designated charity.

Second prize was awarded to the Hill City Rollers, Oneonta’s roller derby team, who constructed a large roller skate lit in multi-colored lights along the beginning of the festival’s route. The Hill City Rollers contributed $300.00 to Opportunities for Otsego’s Violence Intervention Program.

Gabrielle Argo, secretary of Hill City Celebrations (center), presents second place prize winnings to Oneonta’s roller derby team, the Hill City Rollers.

Third prize went to Chase Memorial Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Chenango County. A new participant in the Festival of Lights, their display featured a cozy Christmas village. Chase donated its $200.00 prize to the Unadilla Valley Food Pantry.

“We had a very successful 2024 Festival of Lights, and we would like to thank everyone for their amazing support and participation this past holiday season,” said Connie Herzig, chair of Hill City Celebrations. “It’s truly beautiful that, even after the holiday season has ended, we still celebrate a theme of giving. Prizes from the festival will continue to benefit local causes that are essential to our community. Congratulations and thank you to all our winners. We are so appreciative of your generosity.”

This year’s prizes were sponsored by Cleinman Charitable Trust.

On the heels of another successful Festival of Lights, Hill City Celebrations has put out a call for board members and volunteers. Formerly known as First Night Oneonta, Hill City Celebrations is run by a group of volunteer board members whose mission is to promote and celebrate arts and culture in a family-friendly, alcohol-free atmosphere. E-mail firstnightoneonta@gmail.com for more information.