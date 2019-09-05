Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Historic Sign Stolen From Riddell State Park Historic Sign Stolen From Riddell State Park 09/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Historic Sign Stolen From Riddell State Park It was stolen off the bridge in The Robert V. Riddell State Park. The sign was bolted to the bridge. The Marathon, NY company constructed the bridge in 1911. Sometimes a piece in the newspaper has prompted return of stolen historical property such as this. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Hundreds Attend 100th Celebration Of Springfield Parade At State Park Empire State Cartoons STATE BUDGET SLIDE SHOW