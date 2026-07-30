Commissioned by Tom Morgan in memory of Erna Morgan McReynolds, Cynthia Marsh’s 15-foot triptych will be on view at the Foothills during a special event next month. (Photo provided)

Historic Triptych Makes Final U.S. Appearance on August 22nd

ONEONTA—Cynthia Marsh’s monumental 15‑foot triptych, “Liberty’s Harbor at Dusk: Sint Eustatius, 1776,” will make its final public appearance in the United States on Saturday, August 22 during a special reception at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. The exhibition follows the painting’s July 2 unveiling at the Residence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Washington, D.C., where dignitaries from the United States, the Netherlands, and Sint Eustatius gathered to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the First Salute.

The Oneonta event, open to the public from 4-7 p.m., will feature opening remarks by philanthropist Tom Morgan, a keynote address by bestselling historian Russell Shorto, an artist talk by Marsh, and live music by John Potocnik and Beatriz de la Torre, along with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Commissioned by Morgan on behalf of the Morgan McReynolds Charitable Foundation, the triptych is a gift to the people of Sint Eustatius in memory of Erna Morgan McReynolds. The painting commemorates the historic moment on November 16, 1776, when Fort Oranje returned the salute of the American brig Andrew Doria, marking the first international recognition of the emerging United States.

Marsh’s work expands beyond the well‑known exchange of cannon fire, portraying the harbor as a crossroads of cultures and aspirations. Her artist statement emphasizes the enslaved African men and women whose labor sustained the island’s prosperity, the Jewish merchants who sought opportunity and religious freedom, and the Dutch and American representatives present during the era.

“The true subject of this painting is not only a salute between ships and forts,” Marsh said. “It is a meeting of aspirations.”

The Statia Government celebrated the painting’s unveiling in Washington with parallel ceremonies in the Netherlands, highlighting the island’s enduring ties to both nations. Acting Island Governor Sharon Hassell and Commissioner Reuben Merkman praised the mural as a powerful testament to Statia’s role in global history and the lasting significance of the First Salute.

Following the Oneonta exhibition, the triptych will travel to Sint Eustatius for permanent installation and will serve as the centerpiece of the island’s official 250th Anniversary First Salute Ceremony on November 16. It will be displayed in a custom carved wood frame created by Statian artisan Elroy K. Agard.

Marsh said the public is invited to attend this final U.S. viewing of “Liberty’s Harbor at Dusk: Sint Eustatius, 1776,” describing it as a unique opportunity to experience the artwork before it departs for its permanent home in the Caribbean.