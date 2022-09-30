Historical Association Fetes Autumn with Festival

The Town of Middlefield Historical Association will host Middlefield’s annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse in the hamlet of Middlefield.

Visitors touring the 1875 historic Schoolhouse can view an assortment of handmade quilts, with quilters on hand to explain their workmanship and discuss the heritage and family stories of their creations.

Jim Louden, author and railroad historian, will lead a discussion on the growth and decline of railway operation and development of the area’s railway system.

Outside, the festival will feature local artisans selling wood products, local honey and wax products, maple syrup, chainsaw carvings, hand sewn table coverings, baked goodies and other handmade items and gifts.

Tarot card readings, face painting, a petting zoo, games and other fall activities will also be featured at this free, family-friendly event. Food will be available from Down Home Doughnuts and Phat Backs food truck, homemade pies will be sold by the slice, and festival goers can tap a toe or sing along to the lively tunes of the Blue Grasshoppers Band.