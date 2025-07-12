TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 13

Middlefield Schoolhouse Celebrates 150 Years

ANNIVERSARY—10 a.m. to 10 p.m. “150th Anniversary Celebration.” Presented by the Town of Middlefield Historical Association. Presentations, vendors, live entertainment, ice cream social and more. Includes fireworks at 9:30 p.m. District 1 Old Middlefield Schoolhouse, 3698 County Highway 35, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9515 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1067530258559203/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505741440260/?active_tab=about

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

DERBY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Cullman Derby Days 2025.” Participants design, build and race gravity-powered cars down the track. Denton Reed Recreation Park, 47 Clifton Street, Unadilla. https://ccdcderby.com/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323357722728/?active_tab=about

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Local Offerings.” Featuring Bright Hill poets. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY—1-5 p.m. Free concerts, workshops and art on the second Sunday of each month. This month featuring Tami Hart performing at 2 p.m. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/second

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with John Houshmand.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24107169915562859

HOWES CAVE—2 p.m. “Young Forest Management To Protect Declining Species.” Presented by Roger Masse, professor of wildlife management, SUNY Cobleskill. Free admission, donations appreciated. The Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 136 Blowing Rock Road, Howes Cave. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1161580879335089&set=a.463136515846199

CELEBRATION—2 p.m. “150th Anniversary Celebration and Refurbished Archway Installation.” Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, 140 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (607) 434-9499.

CONSERVATION—2 p.m. “Turning Stone: A Presentation on Macro-invertebrates with Aquatic Ecologist Declan McCabe.” View a slide show and live aquatic macro-invertebrates. Free; registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association in collaboration with the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station. Held at the BFS campus, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/turning-stones-a-presentation-on-benthic-macroinvertebrates-with-aquatic-ecologist-declan-mccabe

TOUR—3 p.m. Fly Creek Walking Tour. Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, assistant dean of graduate studies at SUNY Oneonta. Tour will highlight the community spaces that enlivened the hamlet over the years. Fees apply; registration required. Fly Creek. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/events/south-worcester-walking-tour-tlzc3

GATHERING—4 p.m. “A Community Gathering on Caregiving and End of Life Care.” Presented by Helios Care and Samye New York. Refreshments to follow at 6 p.m. Free; registration required. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. lori.solensten@helioscare.org

THEATER—5 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Also at 7:30 p.m. on 7/17 and 7/18, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/19, and at 5 p.m. on 7/20. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

