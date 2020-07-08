History Center Reopens Friday

ONEONTA – The Oneonta History Center reopens at noon Friday, Executive Director Bob Brzozowski announced a few minutes ago. COVID-19 closed the center at 183 Main St. almost four months ago.

The GOHS has developed a Safety Plan to help ensure everyone’s health upon reopening. Attendance will be limited to 15 persons at a time. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-contact surfaces.



“Visitors may view the History Center’s local history displays and exhibits, purchase items from the gift shop, request help with local history questions, make donations, but for the time being, there will be no meetings or events held there,” Brzozowski said.

Now on view are Julia Allidi’s paintings of old Oneonta, the history of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, and Chris Vredenburg’s display of “World War II in Popular Culture” in Oneonta Collects History series.

The next scheduled exhibit is “Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta,” a collaboration with the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies, beginning Aug. 1.

The History Center is open noon-4 p.m Tuesday through Friday, 10-4 Saturdays.

More information at (607) 432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org