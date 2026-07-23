Hall of Fame Class of 2026 electees Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent are expected to be joined this weekend by more than 50 past-inducted HoF members. (Graphic by Peyton Carter)

HoF Expecting Record Number of Baseball Legends

COOPERSTOWN—A record 58 past-inducted Hall of Fame members are expected to return to Cooperstown July 24-27 to celebrate the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. As of July 17, 61 total Hall of Famers—including 2026 electees Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent—are scheduled to be a part of Hall of Fame Weekend festivities in Cooperstown, according to officials.

The previous record for Hall of Famers in one place was set at the 2019 Induction Weekend, when 58 Hall of Famers were in Cooperstown.

The Class of 2026 will be inducted on Sunday, July 26, with the Induction Ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on MLB Network, which has televised every Induction Ceremony since its launch in 2009.

Admission to the July 26 Induction Ceremony is free.

On Saturday, July 25, the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation will be held at 3 p.m. at the Alice Busch Opera Theater in Cooperstown. Joe Buck will receive the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for major contributions to baseball broadcasting, Paul Hoynes will receive the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing and Bill White will be honored with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. Rick Monday will also be honored on the 50th anniversary of his rescue of the American flag at Dodger Stadium.

For a complete list of Hall of Fame members expected to return to Cooperstown to honor the Class of 2026, and the complete schedule for Hall of Fame Weekend, visit https://baseballhall.org/visit/hof-2026.