Holiday Fallout Still Felt Locally

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb. Why? According to Public Health Director Heidi Bond, the fatalities are still largely related to the holidays, including as far back as Thanksgiving.

“A lot of these people were those that were hospitalized for a long period of time,” Bond said today.

One ongoing cluster remains active at a nursing home within the county that has yet to be disclosed.

The current totals for the county are, 137 active cases of which 14 are hospitalized and eight were newly reported today. The death toll for the virus since the start of the new year is 11 with one new case reported today. Since Jan. 1, Otsego County has seen 749 COVID-19 cases.

Bond advises people continue to follow CDC and other guidelines while further stating, “it is important to not gather for the Super Bowl this Saturday, as doing so will only cause the virus to spread.”