Holiday Market Set for December 20

COOPERSTOWN – The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will hold a special Holiday Market with 26 local farmers, artisans, crafters and food producers on Tuesday, December 20 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature free mulled cider from Middlefield Orchard and live music. The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, which operates year-round on Saturdays, is located in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main Street.

“We are thrilled to offer another opportunity for the community to support local farms and makers. Come sip on mulled cider, enjoy live music and get some last-minute shopping done,” said Karrie Larsson, market manager at Otsego 2000, which sponsors the market.

Vendors at the Holiday Market will include: Arabeth Farm, ARK Floral, Black Willow Pond Farm, Byebrook Farm, Chatty Wren Coffee Roaster, Chesterbury Farms, Crys-tal’s Customs, Elk Creek Farm, Empire Natural Foods, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Girasole Farm, Heller’s Farm, Italian Cookie Home, Laura’s Chocolates, Middlefield Orchard, Mill Hollow Maple, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, RevSpirits, Rock Hill Farm, Sasha Glinski Studios, Sharon Springs Granola Company, Skin-Biome, Terracotta Republic, Traveling Herb Farmer, and Wildwoods Woodturning. From noon to 2 p.m., Kurt Ofer will play Christmas jazz.

The Holiday Market will feature seasonal produce, mushrooms, meats, poultry, trout, baked goods, cheese, jams and jellies, mustard, honey, granola, coffee, spirits, maple syrup, and more. Specialty items include art, plants, CBD products, herbal remedies, skincare, pottery, woodworks, jewelry, birdhouses, yarn, baked goods, toys, home goods and chocolate. Gift certificates to the market also will be on sale.