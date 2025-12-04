Holiday Weekend Kicks Off This Friday

CHERRY VALLEY—The Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, now in its fourth year in its current iteration, will take place on Friday, December 5 from 5-10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Come join us throughout the Village of Cherry Valley for holiday fun,” organizers invited in a recent press release.

On “First Friday,” December 5, 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, will hold an open house from 5-8 p.m. for its Holiday Marketplace, where gifts, holiday items, and fine art by more than 30 artists will be on display and a fundraiser that will split proceeds with the Friends of the Cherry Valley Health Center will also be set up.

Starting at 6 p.m., look for the Lighted Tractor Parade—bringing Santa to light the tree in Memorial Park—and stay for caroling and a fire dancer. Other features of that First Friday are an open mic at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, hosted by The Telegraph School, and the live music of Lucia & Levi at Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street. Businesses in the village will be open late.

On Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, visitors can enjoy holiday shopping at village shops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including: Plaide Palette, 45 Main Street; 25 Main Collective; Pink Squirrel, 4 Main Street; Cherry Valley Market, 8 Main Street; Cherry Valley Bookstore, 81 Alden Street; Lancaster Gifts, 22 Lancaster Street; and Alabaster Peacock, 85 Alden Street; as well as some pop-up businesses.

Stop down at the Old School, 2 Genesee Street, for the Cherry Valley Holiday Pop-up Craft Shop, featuring several crafters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Historic Cherry Valley Businesses is hosting a fundraiser and, as mentioned above, this year they are splitting proceeds with the Friends of the Cherry Valley Health Center. The ticket raffle will be set up on Saturday and Sunday at the Limestone Mansion—prizes include baskets from local businesses such as 25 Main Collective and Limestone Mansion, and from the Cherry Valley American Legion chapter, as well as handmade items from artists and community groups.

Other activities in the Village of Cherry Valley on Saturday will include an open house from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cherry Valley Museum, featuring a visit from Santa from 1-3 p.m. Artworks will be at the Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, hosting free Christmas shopping for kids to select presents for their parents—stop in any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. In addition to the ticket raffle at the Limestone Mansion, free holiday photos will be taken, “so bring your family and get a holiday photo in the beautifully-decorated mansion,” organizers said.

Also on Saturday, St. Thomas Catholic Church, 13 Church Street, will host an auction and a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Happy Haggs will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and will be caroling throughout the village in between performances. 25 Main Collective is hosting a free class to make bead and wire snowflakes from 1-3 p.m., and the Girl Scouts will host sugar cookie decorating in the Cherry Valley Market all day.

There will be a closing party at the Limestone Mansion on Sunday, December 7 starting at 5 p.m., with complimentary food, drinks for sale, and music by Musicians of Ma’alwyck. Winning raffle tickets will be drawn then—participants need not be present to win.