Home SWEET Home!

Annual Gingerbread Jubilee, Tree Festival At Foothills

Just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean it can’t be a little spooky! Here, Henry Ahearn, 4, is dazzled by a gingerbread rendition of a scene from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” by the Amish Barn Company at the Gingerbread Jubilee at the Foothills Performing Arts Center this afternoon. “We like to come and see all the work everyone has put into it. This year is particularly amazing,” said mom Kim. This year’s theme was Favorite Movies, and winners of the jubilee will be selected to have their gingerbread designs displayed throughout town. But the Gingerbread Jubilee wasn’t the only thing going on at Foothills, a right, Jayden Zakala holds up his cousin, William Bryan, 3, as he reaches for a toy car on a Christmas tree decorated by Destination Oneonta. 30 local organizations donated to the The Festival of Trees, which will donate the trees to a local family in need of some Christmas cheer. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)