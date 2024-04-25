Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes, Hometown History

April 25, 2024

70 YEARS AGO

April 1954

40 YEARS AGO

From the Shui Mai to the fortune cookies, Joe Poon provided a memorable meal for Oneontans Wednesday evening. It was his way of saying thank-you to the people, the church, and the college that helped him when he was a struggling SUCO undergraduate. Poon now operates the Sang Kee Peking Duck House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but he has kept close ties with Oneonta. When he learned that foreign students at SUCO were being hurt by financial cutbacks and increasing fees, he offered his services for an international dinner which would raise money for scholarships to help the students. The dinner was arranged to be held at St. James Episcopal Church which also helped Poon when he was a SUCO student. At $12 per person, the dinner was a sell-out for two hundred diners.

April 1984

30 YEARS AGO

Eric Goddard, recently named Oneonta High School’s Student of the month for March, approaches his future differently from some of his peers. “I’m confident God will put me in the best position to help people that I can,” he said. Goddard was cited for his work as a volunteer line judge in the Susquenango League for volleyball games. He is a member of the track and cross country teams, plays trumpet in the concert band and is a copy editor for the Echo, the OHS student newspaper. Goddard attends Main Street Baptist Church. “My life is based on religion and everything stems out of that,” he said. “I have a sense of moral absolutes.”

April 1994

20 YEARS AGO

Forty area high school students will be going to a summer science camp free of charge thanks to a federal grant that organizers hope will lead to career choices in science. The camp, to be held at State University College at Oneonta, is funded by part of a $877,000 grant that five college faculty members from SUCO were awarded by the National Science Foundation last fall. The program, which targets high school juniors and seniors, will meet for five days on the SUCO campus.

April 2004

