Bound Volumes, Hometown History

February 5, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

Geo. Reichard, a boy of 11, who had for some time been in the habit of hanging about a business place in this village, was arrested last Saturday and charged with taking about $50 from the firm’s safe. As soon as the loss was discovered, Officer Bradley set at work to find the thief, who was soon located in an old shanty, 7 X 8 feet on the ground, located on the mill flat. The cabin had been bought that day by Reichard, who hired a drayman to draw it to the flat. When arrested, the boy, in company with three other lads of about the same age, was busy papering it. There was within the shanty a coal stove, saw, hatchet, oil can and lamp, hammer, a box of cigars, and everything necessary to fill out a boy’s idea of cowboy life. On being brought before Justice Hoye, Reichard confessed the theft, and the money was found in his stocking. The justice sentenced him to the state industrial school at Rochester, where he was taken that night on the sleeper. The other boys, after being severely reprimanded and ordered to keep off the streets and out of stores, were discharged.

February 1891

110 YEARS AGO

Fire Chief Crotty’s Annual Report—During the year 1915 there were 47 fire alarms received at department headquarters. Twelve of these were by bell; 32 by telephone; and three verbal alarms. Three alarms were outside the city limits—one on the state road near the Junction and the other two on the state road leading to Colliers. Two of the alarms were false and therefore the actual number of fires within the city limits was 42. Ten of these were grass fires. Among the other causes were Children playing with matches, 1; overturned lamp, 1; curtains against gas jet, 1; tar, overflowing from heaters, 2; defective gas connections, 1; defective electric wiring, 1; gasoline in automobiles ignited by nearby fumes, 2; leaky prestolite tank, 1; moving picture machine, 1; defective chimneys, 3; overheated smoke pipe, 1; grease overflowing on range, 1; wood drying in oven, 2; spontaneous combustion, 2; defective bake oven, 1; unknown, 5.

February 1916

50 YEARS AGO

The Swart-Wilcox Restoration Committee has asked the Common Council to allocate part of its 1976 Community Development Funds to help get the restoration of Oneonta’s oldest structure underway. Walter Ashley, chairman of the restoration committee, presented the group’s proposal at the final Community Development public hearing last night. The city will receive $494,000 under the federal program this year. Mayor James Lettis, while noting his interest in the historical project, urged a contribution for the Swart-Wilcox house restoration fund, saying it has special significance in this bicentennial year. The city is being asked to donate $6,195 as “seed” money to help get the Swart-Wilcox project underway. Oneonta purchased the house and the 18 surrounding acres last summer at the request of the Bicentennial Commission. Large portions of the federal funds are expected to go for sewer and water projects and for street and sidewalk improvements.

February 1976

20 YEARS AGO

With support from the Catskill Regional Teacher Center and other community resources, fifth and sixth-grade young women will be brought together at Hartwick College in Oneonta for “Women Helping Girls Make Choices on Saturday.” The event will assist attendees with career planning while emphasizing the importance of remaining in school. Building resiliency among young women and providing exposure to careers involving mathematics, science and technology are also goals. The students will learn more about career interests from an adult mentor.

February 2006