Bound Volumes, Hometown History

January 15, 2026

110 YEARS AGO

The Reformed Smoker (Poetry)—“Father on the first quit smoking; now the household has the grumps. There’s naught of mirth or joking; everybody’s in the dumps. We can see Dad gamely trying to be of the higher type; we can hear him softly sighing as he eyes his old clay pipe. We approve good resolutions, but they oft produce a grouch; Hard to drop such institutions as an old tobacco pouch. No one will object when father with determination ripe, puts an end to all this bother and resumes his old clay pipe.

The D. & H. pay car is scheduled to pass through Oneonta on its way to Cooperstown this afternoon, returning here in time to begin paying off the employees this evening. After finishing the work here in the morning the car will cover the line between Oneonta and Delaware tomorrow.

January 1916

50 YEARS AGO

The Oneonta Bicentennial Commission, which is setting up a “Pictorial Stroll into the Past” display in store windows along downtown Main Street, is seeking the loan of historical pictures, documents and other items. Anything that can be reproduced can be copied and returned. Other items will be used in displays for about a month starting in June. Donors are asked to attach their names and addresses to all items lent or given. Identification of people, events and locations should be included, if possible. Anything of historical significance appropriate for display such as “books, flags, souvenirs, pamphlets and clothes will be welcome.”

January 1976

40 YEARS AGO

Bettors across the state plunked down nearly $11,000 a minute to enter Wednesday’s New York State Lotto drawing, challenging 6-million-to-1-odds for a chance at a jackpot of $18 million or more. John Quinn, director of the NYS Lottery said “All of us are frankly surprised at the strength of the sales during this Sunday-to-Wednesday period.” The jackpot in the “Lotto 48” game has exceeded $18 million four times – a record $41 million in August, $22.8 million in May 1984, $20 million in July 1984, and $20 in December 1984. To win, a bettor must correctly choose six numbers chosen from a field of 48.

January 1986

30 YEARS AGO

Oneonta downtown retailer Raphael Sason will continue a series of lectures and workshops with a variety of topics from herbal medicine to past life therapy. “Our goal is to have a free lecture once a week, said Sason who is co-owner of The Lifestyle Centre of Oneonta at 175 Main Street. Similar events have been held in the store for the past seven years. “There’s a lot of interest in the community,” Sason said. “People are looking at options for treating themselves.” Often, following a lecture, Sason offers a more detailed workshop for which there is usually a fee. On January 16 at 7 p.m., an hour-long lecture by Michael Kraus titled “Be Your Own Doctor” will include an introduction to herbal medicine and how to use herbs for better health.

January 1996

20 YEARS AGO

The United States should cease military action in Iraq said Jonathan Tasini, a Democrat, who is challenging U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton. “I am for the immediate withdrawal of all the troops in Iraq.” Tasini spoke with about 30 people who gathered at the Unitarian-Universalist Society on Ford Avenue in Oneonta. Tasini also supports impeaching the president and vice president for breaking the law and telling lies. He also would fire Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld for incompetence.

January 2006