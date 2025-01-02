Bound Volumes, Hometown History

January 2, 2025

50 YEARS AGO

The Best of Television—“Of Women & Men” NBC News Special—Ambitious, provocative three-hour study of the changing relations between women and men in a multitude of fields, ranging from sex, life-styles, family life, education and divorce, to jobs, politics, religion and sports. Reporters Barbara Walters and Tom Snyder handle their jobs as co-hosts and interviewers with sensitivity, and the fact comes through that women have, indeed, changed and broadened the pattern of their identities to permit a wide spectrum of personal choice in relating themselves to life and to men. Dr. Eugene Levitt, a senior research associate at the Institute for Sex Research, offers fascinating evidence that, though more young people have sexual relations before marriage, the commitment on a one-to-one basis, between men and women, whether in or outside of marriage, is the same as it has been over the years. Betty Friedan, one of the founders of the National Organization for Women (NOW), is amazed at the changes that have come about in the lives of women since her organization was established ten years ago.

January 1975

40 YEARS AGO

Although many say they are complying with the state’s seat belt law, most people surveyed a day after the new law took effect say they are buckling up reluctantly. “I’m following it because the law says I have to,” said Doris Pulver of Schenevus, a visitor in Oneonta. “Personally, I don’t like it. I think it should be up to the individual.” Herman Arbus of Laurens was defiant. “When Mr. Cuomo wants to strap the killer inside the electric chair, then I’ll wear his seatbelt,” Arbus said, referring to Cuomo’s opposition for the death penalty. Gunnard Cunningham of Oneonta removed the seatbelts from his automobile several years ago, and is reluctant to replace them. “I guess it’s a good idea,” he said, “but I don’t like it, and it’s going to take a while for me to think about doing it.” State troopers issued four tickets to violators. State police estimated that 90 percent of drivers are complying with the law.

January 1985

30 YEARS AGO

Predictions for the year 1995: The year will see more emphasis by older people on health, fitness, and nutrition will hold special prominence for the New Age wellness movement. Thousands of Americans will continue to fall from the middle to the lower class and the trend will continue into the next decade. People who try to work longer, harder, or in multiple jobs are merely swimming against an historic tide and most won’t buck the trend. Environmentalism will begin a comeback because of improved business opportunities for “green” companies. The community will increasingly become the family with shared housing. Tax burdens will fall more on those who enjoy the benefits of government services.

January 1995

20 YEARS AGO

January 2005