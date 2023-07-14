Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 13, 2023

135 YEARS AGO

Following are excerpts from the so-called Alderman “Weidman’s Code,” a village ordinance governing the conduct of policemen patrolling in the Main Street and Market Street area of Oneonta: “…it shall be his duty to walk or patrol the entire length of said territory and keep a careful lookout to maintain order and preserve quietness and gentlemanly conduct from all, refraining from conversing with or holding extended conversations with anyone, except so far as is necessary to discharge the duties of his office, as familiarity tends to lessen the dignity and respect which an officer should possess in order to successfully discharge the duties of his trust. Smoking while on duty should be dispensed with and care should be taken in keeping uniforms well brushed, coats buttoned up, belts and shoes well blacked, faces cleanly shaven and beard well-trimmed as the personal appearance of an officer adds much to his dignity and is an important factor in aiding him to discharge the duties for which he is maintained. Any violation of these articles may subject an officer to dismissal.”

July 1888

110 YEARS AGO

Louis Zeakene, a car inspector of the D. & H. Co., was instantly killed below Fonda Avenue at 7:30 o’clock Sunday morning , when Engine 854 rammed the caboose on which he was riding. The caboose was almost telescoped by a flat car in front of it loaded with a ponderous crane.

July 1913

90 YEARS AGO

Engineers believe that the advent of practicable television has been brought nearer by the latest development of the laboratory at the Institute of Radio Engineers at Chicago. The device is the “Iconoscope,” described by its inventor, Dr. V. K. Zworykin of the R.C.A. laboratories at Camden, New Jersey as having an electric eye more sensitive in some respects than its human counterpart. It can “see” and record the ultra-violet and the infra-red rays invisible to man as well as operate at the speed of a motion picture camera in making an electric copy of an image – in one word television. The Iconoscope, when available for outdoor wireless pictures, apparently will make the televising of baseball games, boxing matches and similar events a comparatively simple manner.

July 1933

50 YEARS AGO

Local—The Oneonta Symphony Orchestra board of directors has appointed Charles Schneider its musical director for the 1973-1974 season. Mr. Schneider, a Minnesota native, is spending the summer conducting an orchestra in Spoleto, Italy. Schneider is a 1961 graduate of the Julliard School of Music and has served as musical director for several Broadway and television productions. The symphony, which has been beset by financial and administrative problems, has a new board of directors. Members of the board are Dr. Adolph Anderson, Ruth Baldwin, Dr. Foster Brown, Jean Herst, Richard Kubiak, Bill Manley, Mary Ann Mazarak, Hewitt Pantaleoni, George Silvernell and Angeline Sweet.

July 1973

40 YEARS AGO

Frederick C. Paris, an economic development consultant, says Otsego County’s goals for 1984 are not very encouraging. “Tourism is an important part of the county’s economy,” Paris says. In a report to the Otsego County board, Paris tabs the National Soccer Hall of Fame Project as the number one priority. “Development of the Soccer Hall of Fame should lead not only to additional tourist visits, but also to longer tourist stays. It will provide an added attraction in conjunction with what the museums can offer in Cooperstown.”

July 1983

30 YEARS AGO

Between one-quarter and one-third of the two million private water supplies in upstate New York test positive for bacteria contamination according to environmental chemists at Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology. In a study of 800 private water supplies, a Cornell study found 19 percent were contaminated with bacteria. In a second study, 32 percent of randomly selected wells in three upstate counties were found to be contaminated. Experts recommend that well and spring owners test their water every year.

July 1993