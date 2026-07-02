Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 2, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

July 1891

110 YEARS AGO

Dedication of Wilber Park—If there had ever been question as to the gratitude which Oneontans feel to George I. Wilber for the gift of a public park, it was set at rest Tuesday afternoon and evening. Despite threatening weather before and during the program, three thousand residents of the City of Oneonta, with a considerable number of friends from other places, gathered a little before seven o’clock on the plateau adjacent to the Pines to witness the dedication. While many made their way to the park on foot, there were two to three hundred autos parked around the field. A stand had been erected for the exercises that were held. Light for the occasion was furnished by the Oneonta Light & Power Company.

July 1916

90 YEARS AGO

A wholesale arraignment of persons accused of chicken stealing with some general thefts was held in the Court of Justice of the Peace I.P. Harrington at Richmondville. Since early spring there have been complaints of missing fowls from widely scattered farmers without specific suspicion pointing to the perpetrators. Matters reached such a pass with complaints from Otsego County as well that state trooper Harry Fritts was assigned the task of cleaning up the affair and apprehending the offenders.

July 1936

70 YEARS AGO

The Common Council Tuesday night urged the Delaware & Hudson Railroad to take increased safety measures at the Rose Avenue crossing, site of the April 12th death of Mrs. Conchetta Saglambeni, mother of six. City Clerk Olaf N. Nelson was instructed to reply to a letter from the railroad stating that they were willing to lower the banks on either side of the tracks and install two reflectorized signs. The Council instructed Nelson to make it clear the city desired the installation of flashing red lights. A petition from the East End School community was forwarded to the city, asking for automatic gates or some other adequate protections. The railroad responded that its survey showed that only a small percentage of East End School students used the crossing daily.

July 1956

20 YEARS AGO

As flood waters recede, area organizations are at work coordinating relief efforts. Representatives from the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army that are jointly running the shelter at the State University College at Oneonta said both agencies are accepting donations toward relief efforts. Also, those interested in volunteering for relief assistance projects can contact the United Way. Theresa Capuano of the United Way of Otsego and Delaware Counties said the agency serves as information central.

July 2006