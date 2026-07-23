Bound Volumes

July 23, 2026

185 YEARS AGO

Complaints have been made to us from the post offices in New Berlin, Columbus, Sherburne and elsewhere, of delays in receiving this newspaper through the mail; in answer we have to say, that the packages for those places are timely made up by us and deposited in this post office for transmission to their destinations – so that the fault of delay is not with us, but must rest upon Mr. Granger’s subordinates, who undoubtedly in many instances caused great confusion in the dispatch of bundles, and produced great dissatisfaction in consequence thereof. We do not charge it as the effect of design under the new order of things, (for “better times” were promised in this as in all other respects), but impute it rather to negligence, coupled with ignorance of the geographical lines.

July 19, 1841

160 YEARS AGO

Advertisement: Les Brimmer’s Minstrels! At Bowne Hall, Saturday evening, July 21, 1866. Great Excitement! Immense success of the great band! Pronounced by public acclamation to be the Best Band of Minstrels which has ever visited Cooperstown! Bowne Hall filled to the utmost capacity last Saturday evening by the elite and fashion of Cooperstown. Don’t fail to hear this Great Band of Minstrels with an entire change of performance. Admission 25 cents!

July 20, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

Training of Children – It is expected that the offspring of vicious parents, encouraged in evil habits by both precept and example, will grow up into a life of shame. And, the children whose parents do not belong to the criminal class, but who are left to roam the streets without restraint and to form companionships with the vile, will of necessity gravitate in the same direction.

July 23, 1891

60 YEARS AGO

Some 10,000 fans will jam Doubleday Field next Monday afternoon to see the World Champion Minnesota Twins take on the 1964 World Champion St. Louis Cardinals in the 24th renewal of the Hall of Fame Game. In morning ceremonies in Cooper Park behind the Hall of Fame on Main Street, Ted Williams and Casey Stengel will be formally inducted into the diamond pantheon as members 103 and 104.

July 20, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

“Why is Cooperstown so special?” NBC Today Show anchor Faith Daniels asked teen AIDS-victim Henry Nicols in a live broadcast with Henry and his father on the morning of July 19. Young Nicols, a 17-year-old boy scout, contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion. Last March, young Nicols shared his story with the public and launched his own campaign to inform the general public about the disease and why it threatens everyone’s health. On the Today Show, son and father discussed the decision to “go public” and its ramifications in the community. “We’re proud of the community – we live in an informed community,” the elder Nicols told Daniels. Having shared knowledge that he was an AIDS victim locally, Henry Nicols found acceptance and support in the schools and in the community before the news went national.

July 24, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

During the summer of 1999, one week into Dale Petroskey’s rookie season as president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton put his arm around Petroskey and said, “You know, they’ve just handed you the keys to the Vatican.” Seven years later, Petroskey, still holding the keys to baseball’s version of the Vatican, couldn’t agree more. “Cooperstown really is the spiritual home of the game,” Petroskey said.

July 14, 2006