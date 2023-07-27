Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 27, 2023

135 Years Ago

Two thousand Italians in New York are absolutely destitute and dependent wholly upon charity for the continuance of existence. So at least says Signor R. Marzo, general manager of the Italian Society of Emigration, and he is probably a good authority. And there are many more who, being without employ, would also be starving but for their having some small savings upon which they live in the most economical fashion. When their means are gone, unless there is such an improvement in the labor market as there now seems no reason to expect, they too will be added to the army of paupers. The society is already doing what it can to relieve the distress of these unhappy people. To procure aid Signor Marzo has issued an appeal to the charitable, and has already the gratifying response of contributions amounting to over $700 from well-to-do Italian residents of New York. Last year 42,725 Italian emigrants landed here. The present wretched condition of so many of the Italians is due to the excessive immigration from Italy within the past six months.

July 1888

110 Years Ago

Before one of the largest crowds that ever witnessed a ball game in Oneonta the Star Bloomer Girls of Indiana were nosed out on Thursday afternoon by the Oneonta college team by a score of 6 runs to 2. The playing of the visitors was something phenomenal and there was scarcely an inning that some of the fair players did not receive prolonged applause for difficult plays well executed. Well do the Star Girls deserve the title of World’s Lady Champions of baseball for it is doubtful if as strong an aggregation could be collected from the four corners of the earth. In every department of the game their playing closely resembled the work of a strong amateur or semi-professional team and their knowledge of inside baseball would put to shame many a college team. Rose Johnson, a young Miss of less than 20 years was in the box for the Bloomer Girls and her pitching was wonderful to behold. Bronzed by wind and sun she made one think of the Amazons of old. But no Amazon ever had a stronger arm or a cooler head than did Rose.

July 1913

90 Years Ago

The citizens of this country have an obligation to take an interest in the Civilian Conservation Corps which is building good citizenship among the young men of the commonwealth. This was the message of Captain R.T.W. Duke, who is in charge of Camp 30 located at Gilbert Lake State Park, as he spoke at the luncheon of the Rotary Club yesterday at the Hotel Oneonta. The speaker discussed the progress which has been made at the camp and invited the members of the club to visit the camp as soon as all features of the camp have been completed.

July 1933

70 Years Ago

Coyle Manufacturing Co., which made fine lingerie in Oneonta for more than 29 years, has gone out of business for good. According to Mrs. Harold Keen, proprietor, the firm actually stopped operations last January, but the Wall Street building where it had been for many years, yesterday was being cleared to serve as the site for the “warehouse sale” sponsored by the Oneonta Department Store, owner of the building. The firm was started in June, 1924, by Mr. and Mrs. Roger T. Coyle, while Mrs. Coyle (now Mrs. Keen) was a teacher in the River Street School. The Coyles had one bolt of silk and five sewing machines. They made up a line of samples and started out selling house to house. The original site of the factory was in Arthur Seyboldt’s garage, but sales grew and in 1925 they moved to Wall Street.

July 1953

50 Years Ago

The Custom Electronics team, sponsored by Pete Dokuchitz and managed by Gordie Talbot, Sr., has won the Chenango Forks softball tourney. Custom is currently leading the Sixth Ward softball loop in Oneonta. Team players in addition to Gordie Talbot, Sr. are Gordie Talbot, Jr., the batboy; John Torrey, scorekeeper, John Gallo, John Bey, Don Axtell, John Werner, Ken Eldred, Phil Meagley, Jim Knight, Russ House, Terry Brienza, Don Flewelling, Roger Terry, Marty Mohar and Fred Phillips.

July 1973

30 Years Ago

Oneonta area veterans are applauding the Department of Veterans Affairs decision to add two more diseases to a list of illnesses and disabilities that entitle Vietnam veterans affected by exposure to Agent Orange to compensation. For example, Vietnam veterans with Hodgkins’ disease and a liver disorder called porphyria cutaneatarda as a result of Agent Orange exposure are now eligible for compensation. However, local vets agree the system still makes it difficult to process claims to receive the benefits they deserve. The problem is proving to the V.A. that a veteran was exposed to Agent Orange.

July 1993

20 Years Ago

“Dollars and Sense” is the title of Gordon Clay Bailey’s scheduled presentation on Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 12 Ford Avenue. The focus of the talk is the U.U. Economic Justice Community now forming in New York State. Bailey is the director in New York for the U.U.J.C. which seeks to inform U.U. members and fellow citizens about economic policies and practices through public debates. “We know that a few committed folks can do great things when they set their minds, bodies and spirits behind a movement,” Bailey says. Bailey once served as an interim minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Oneonta. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.

July 2003