Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 30, 2026

150 YEARS AGO

Are lead pipes poisonous? The question of lead poisoning is attracting considerable attention at the present time. There has been a large and influential gathering of scientific gentlemen and representatives of the Water Boards of New York and Brooklyn, and delegates from the Board of Education of the former city at the Manhattan Lead Works, to witness tests and inquire into the merits of the lead encased block-tin pipe. A long discussion took place on the danger of using lead pipes, ending in a recommendation that block-tin be generally substituted in their place.

July 1866

125 YEARS AGO

George B. Shearer has made satisfactory shipping rates with the railroad company in case the McGammon Piano factory is located in Oneonta, and he has completed all arrangements for the removal of the factory here except the securing of the subscription to $10,000 of the stock, some of which, however, is pledged, and we doubt not the citizens of Oneonta when called upon will readily take the remainder. The piano factory would be a valuable addition to the industries of the village, would employ a high class of skilled labor and would give a ready market for much of the hard wood timber growing hereabouts. It is proposed to capitalize the new company at a very low figure.

July 1891

110 YEARS AGO

Stephen Craft of Maryland, recently released from Auburn prison on parole, was placed under arrest about 6 o’clock Tuesday evening at the farm of Carl Hubbard on the Crumhorn, where he was working. Craft was charged with having sent a “black hand” letter to Byron Burnside, the well-known farmer and lumberman, residing midway between Cooperstown Junction and Maryland. On Saturday last, Mr. Burnside received a letter postmarked the previous day at Maryland, directing him to deposit $50 in the mail box of W.H. Burnside near the former’s home at 9 o’clock Saturday night. The letter warned him if he failed to do as directed, if he watched the box or told anyone about the letter, all his buildings would be destroyed by fire. The letter was signed “King of the Black Hands.” Burnside contacted authorities and the evidence pointed to Craft as the originator of the “Black Hand” letter.

July 1916

60 YEARS AGO

These twelve men face serious charges if they do not contact the Otsego County Selective Service Board within the next ten days. Anyone knowing information regarding the whereabouts of the men are urged to contact the board at once: Donald C. Wing, John S. Wilson, William T. Jubin, Leo F. Griffin, John A. Herron, Allen F. Scott, Ronald W. Sutton, George C. Leano, Robert W. Bowen, Judson K. Shaffer, Clarence E. Gould, and Gordon L. Gray. First Lieutenant Ralph Clarkson, Delhi, in command of Company D, 175th Armored Infantry Battalion, headquartered at the Walton Armory, presently on maneuvers at Camp Drum, reports that all 125 men are in fine shape, proud, and producing an excellent record so far.

July 1956

10 YEARS AGO

The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will offer a trolley tour showing some of Oneonta’s oldest houses. The tour will begin in the Dietz Street parking lot. The guide will be local author and historian Jim Loudon. The itinerary will include many of the oldest houses in the Oneonta area during the two-hour tour. Participation is limited to 32 people. Tickets are available at the GOHS History Center at 183 Main Street. Tickets are $5 for GOHS members and $7 for non-members.

July 2006