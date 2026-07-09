Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 9, 2026

70 YEARS AGO

The new barracks for troopers of the Oneonta Sub-station will be ready for occupancy about August 15, Samuel J. Monser, owner of the property said. The new structure, located at Emmons, is a two-story frame building and will replace the barracks at the eastern entrance to Oneonta which has been used by State Police since 1943. The outside shell is completed and much of the interior rough work is near completion. The structure will be 30 by 36 feet and will have four rooms and a bath downstairs and four bedrooms and a bath upstairs. It is being built to conform with the current trend in new houses throughout this area and will be similar in style to several new houses in the Emmons area. There will also be a three car garage. The property will be owned by Mr. Monser and leased to the state.

July 1956

50 YEARS AGO

Oneonta helped America enter its third century in style on Saturday. Crowds estimated at 25,000—more than the population of the city—lined the two-mile-long parade route to watch the biggest parade Oneonta has ever had. There were no tall ships and no Liberty Bell. But, there were bands, drum corps, out-of-step fire companies, antique cars, and floats in the three hour parade. It was small town America at its best. Awards for float prizes went to The Oneonta Lions Club for a float centered on the Town Clock. It was named “Best Float on Local History, Senior Division.” The Lions are conducting a drive to restore the clock and place it atop City Hall. The revolutionary encampment, consisting of students from Greater Plains and Center Street Schools, won first prize in the variety unit. The oldest piece of fire equipment was displayed by the Walton Fire Department. The Worcester Fire Department was saluted as “Best Appearing.” Coddington’s Florist came in first in the commercial float division. The best local history float recognition went to the Greater Plains School. The Bainbridge-Guilford High School Marching Band took the honors in Class A high school band competition. The Afton Central band finished second in Class A competition. The Laurens Central band finished first in Class B. Milford was second and South Kortright third.

July 1976

30 YEARS AGO

Wendy Battelle, the Oneonta woman who has been playing her violin in a local barber shop to raise money for a double-lung transplant got the call on Saturday she has been waiting for—a donor for her operation was found. Battelle went into surgery at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City at 3 a.m. Sunday to begin a nine-hour operation, according to Peter Ingraham, her brother-in-law. A hospital spokesman said Battelle remained in critical but stable condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit following the surgery. Battelle was born with cystic fibrosis and was informed in April that she had only seven or eight months to live without a transplant. Battelle raised money for her transplant by playing her violin for tips from the patrons at Mac’s Barber Shop in Oneonta.

July 1996

20 YEARS AGO

Senior meal menus in Otsego County: Monday—Ham with fruit sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas, bread and vanilla pudding. Tuesday—Baked chicken breast with gravy, seasoned noodles, Brussels sprouts, bread, sherbet. Wednesday—Rib-a-cue, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, Jell-O poke cake with topping. Thursday—Roast beef with gravy, baked potato, red cabbage, bread, Mandarin oranges. Friday—Cheese omelet, sausage patty, hashed brown potatoes, vegetable juice, muffin, fruit cup. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Monday reservations must be made Friday.

July 2006