Bound Volumes, Hometown History

June 18, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

Advertisement: It is a matter of fact that trade is working up town. If you don’t believe it, just call at Bundy & McDonald’s, and see the throng of customers that crowd that establishment from morning till night. As it is already known that Bundy & McDonald have built a Bakery that is now in full operation, which is an institution that was and is very much needed in this town. And, in addition to the large stock of Fruits and Nuts, Fancy Goods and Toys, heretofore kept by E.C. Bundy, can now be found fresh baked Bread, Crackers, Pies, and Cakes, choice fancy groceries consisting of Sugars, Teas, Molasses, Coffees, Spices, &c., which will be sold as low or lower than any other establishment in Otsego County.

June 1866

135 YEARS AGO

E.R. Ford, after eighteen years’ experience in the drug business in Oneonta, has sold his stock of goods to W.L. Douglas and Clarence D. Sewell, and will retire July 1. The members of the new firm are both well known in Oneonta and will doubtless receive a liberal share of public patronage. Mr. Ford intends to enjoy a season of rest before embarking in any new undertaking.

Oneonta Water Works Company Public Notice: Parties who are using hose without permission and using water for other purposes than specified in their permit, and in violation of the rules, must call and pay for same at once, as they make themselves legally liable, the same as if they took other property not belonging to them. Also, all leaky faucets must be repaired and no water allowed to run to waste; otherwise water will be turned off when found running to waste. Letting hose running on the ground, fastened to a stake, tree or reel, or any other device is hereby strictly forbidden.

June 1891

50 YEARS AGO

Dale A. Tuttle, 22, the former Oneontan who State Police believe robbed the Richfield Springs bank of $15,000, may have eluded the massive four-day manhunt that enveloped Northern Otsego County. According to State Police sources, a telephone call from Tuttle to his mother was received at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the fugitive is said to have told her that he was at the state line, “had wheels” and was “heading west.” The theft of a 1973 Cadillac automobile from Mrs. Edna E. Hughes of Church Street, Schuyler Lake may be Tuttle’s get-away car. At the time of the robbery, Henry Krobetsky, a retired New York City policeman was outside the Richfield Springs bank watering its flowers when the bandit emerged and told Krobetsky, “Have a nice day.” Then a teller burst out of the door shouting, “We’ve been robbed.” The bandit began to run, but made a detour toward a fence where a jacket was hanging. Krobetsky gave chase and got close enough to wrest the garment from the bandit’s hands before the man climbed onto a motorcycle and fled. Papers identifying Tuttle were found in the pockets of the jacket.

June 1976

20 YEARS AGO

Nevada Bishop Katharine Jefferts-Schori became the first woman to lead a church in the global Anglican Communion when she was picked Sunday to be the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. It was another groundbreaking and controversial move for a denomination that consecrated Anglicism’s first openly gay bishop, V. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire just three years ago. The choice of Jefferts-Schori may worsen and even splinter the already difficult relations between the American denomination and its fellow Anglicans. At the General Convention where Jefferts-Schori was elected delegates have been debating whether to appease Anglican leaders by agreeing to temporarily stop ordaining gay bishops.

June 2006