Bound Volumes, Hometown History

June 27, 2024

90 YEARS AGO

Five persons were shaken up and one cut above the right eye when the car in which they were riding went out of control and crashed down an embankment between Wells and Rose avenues, landing in the middle of three D&H tracks about 9 o’clock last night. With a train due in five minutes, city and railroad police, assisted by volunteers, made quick work of moving the automobile. Mrs. Claire Harmon, wife of Milton Harmon of 3 Stapleton Avenue was the driver. She was issued a summons by Patrolmen Rivera Still and Robert Simmons, shortly after the accident on a charge of driving without a license. Mr. Harmon suffered a small cut above the right eye and their three children, John, Frank and Milton, were shaken up. Mrs. Harmon, in driving down Rose Avenue lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle was moved 40 feet to the Rose Avenue crossing. Two tires of the car, a Graham-Paige model, were torn off in the crash.

June 1934

70 YEARS AGO

Military manpower—Continuing international tensions, highlighted by the possibility of involvement in the war in Indo-China, have underlined the need of the United States to develop more satisfactory means of building a reserve of trained military manpower. In revising military policy, the Eisenhower administration has put increased emphasis on new weapons and air power. At the same time, it has taken account of the fact that the armed forces must be prepared, not only to carry out massive retaliation in a global war, but also to wage the kind of limited warfare in which ground forces are all-important. Accordingly, the U.S. Senate has approved a military budget of more than 29 billion dollars starting July 1.

June 1954

50 YEARS AGO

June 1974

30 YEARS AGO

The State University College at Oneonta has received a $700,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to help students develop a stronger sense of social responsibility. SUCO’s programs will aim to give students a sense of purpose in society, empower them to have a voice in their community and make use of students’ skills to help others in life. The four-year grant is the largest grant SUCO has ever received from a private foundation. With the grant the college will establish a Center for Social Responsibility and Community to coordinate volunteer, internship, service and philanthropic experiences for students.

June 1994

20 YEARS AGO

A judge was asked Thursday to invalidate about 180 gay marriages performed in New Paltz this year and to enjoin any New Paltz village official from performing more same-sex unions. The lawsuit was filed by the Liberty Counsel, a conservative legal group that is challenging the legality of same-sex weddings performed by New Paltz Mayor Jason West, and other village officials. Mayor West first officiated over same-sex marriages beginning February 27 this year. West and other New Paltz officials said they would obey the temporary restraining order. A court date has been set for July 19.

June 2004