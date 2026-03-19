Bound Volumes, Hometown History

March 19, 2026

110 YEARS AGO

There is not a doctor in Oneonta who would not prescribe good wholesome amusement for anyone, sick or well. There is not a doctor who does not appreciate the health-promoting qualities of hearty laughter. The Billy Allen Musical Comedy Company is one of the most expensive and largest organizations ever put on the road to play at 50 cent prices. Think of seeing 35 people, $10,000 worth of wardrobe, two carloads of scenery, a company of good musical comedy principals, and a group of sprightly girls in productions that have amused thousands of people. Six different musical comedies are presented. The Billy Allen repertoire contains such well-known plays as “The Time, Place and The Girl,” The Dingbat Family,” and “A Night at the Winter Garden.”

J.H. Woodward, formerly of North Abington, Massachusetts, has decided to establish a wet-wash laundry in Oneonta. The new concern will do family washings only, doing no starching or ironing. The goods will be called for and after being washed and wrung out will be returned ready to dry.

A train consisting of 31 cars loaded with Buick automobiles, passed through Oneonta last evening at 6:30 o’clock. The autos were on open cars and covered with canvas.

March 16, 1916

70 YEARS AGO

Oneonta’s biggest battle with snow since the 1950s was nearing a victorious end early today. Weary workmen, hard put since 10:30 p.m. Friday, had removed the 14-inch blanket from most of the city’s 45 miles of streets. The street department men were augmented with help from the parks and water departments. “The boys did a tremendous job,” Mayor Roger G. Hughes said. “We got many more compliments than complaints. I noticed also that citizens were out in full force cleaning their sidewalks. I presume they realized that no one could get through if the walks were not shoveled, and they did a fine job. All in all, it was the best operation of the year, and the storm was the biggest in years.”

March 1956

40 YEARS AGO

The snow has melted from Oneonta sidewalks revealing what passing dogs have left throughout the winter. With about 1,000 licensed dogs in the city and numerous others unlicensed, the unsightly mess can be a problem. City dog warden Michael Bennett said his office has received complaints about dog droppings, but there is little that can be done because a “pooper-scooper law” requiring residents to clean up after their mutts has never been passed. The problem is complicated by the fact that some dog owners allow their pets to run loose in spite of a city leash law that requires all dogs not on the owner’s property to be on a leash. Loose dogs can also be a nuisance because they knock over garbage cans, run into the street, fights with one another and litter sidewalks and yards with excrement. The dog warden patrols the city randomly every day and also responds to complaints.

March 1986

20 YEARS AGO

The Hartwick College Board of Trustees approved a 3.7 percent increase in tuition and room and board costs for the 2006-2007. Tuition will increase $970 to $27,450. Room and board will increase $270 to $7,750. Trustees also endorsed a recommendation to improve Smith Hall, the largest residence hall on campus. The board also finalized plans and gave the okay to begin site-preparation work for a 36,000 square foot academic building to be named after businessman-contributor Thomas Golisano. Nancy Morris, secretary of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and a 1974 Hartwick graduate will be the commencement speaker for the class of 2006 on May 27.

March 2006