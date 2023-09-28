Bound Volumes, Hometown History

September 28, 2023

90 Years Ago

Camp No. 6 of the Civilian Conservation Corps at Davenport will be moved to McClure the latter part of October. The McClure Camp is four miles west of Deposit. Gypsy moth work will occupy the foresters during their stay there. Plans for the construction of barracks at Camp 30 in Gilbert Lake State Park have been received. It is expected that the contract will be let, rather than employing the members of the company in the work. Gilbert Lake Camp is one of the few in this section which will remain during the winter. The barracks is planned to house the men during the winter and replace the tents now in use. Orders have been received at Camp 30 from the recreation officer of the district for the establishment of schools during the winter. The orders specify that whatever subject necessary for the aid of the men will be taught. Contracts are now being made with local educators to secure authority to have local teachers give instruction. Of the 160 men at Camp 30, about 130 have indicated their desire to re-enroll.

September 1933

70 Years Ago

Republican women were told yesterday that “a vote for a Democrat would please the Communists.” In fact, “Russia has sent out the word.” That’s what Mrs. Walter (Hannah Lee) Stokes, vice chair of the Otsego County GOP, said at the annual meeting of Otsego’s Republican Women’s Club, held at the Oneonta Country Club. Some 200 Republican women attended. “We must vote the straight ticket (in next year’s gubernatorial campaign),” she said, “in order to wipe out the hideous threat of Communism and to help President Eisenhower.”

September 1953

50 Years Ago

Several women have filed applications to take the Oneonta Police patrolman’s examination that is scheduled for October 13th according to Floyd Stark, chairman of the Civil Service Commission. The word patrolman did not discourage these women, but the height and weight requirements did. The requirements are the same for both men and women – a police officer must stand at least 5’7” tall and weigh not less than 150 pounds. So far only one female applicant has met the physical standards and she will take the exam.

September 1973

40 Years Ago

Wilber National Bank has installed a new automated teller machine service, known as “Banking Center/24” at its main office at 245 Main Street, Oneonta. The 24-hour convenience aspect is cited as the main reason for offering the new service, since it operates on a never-close principle. This means customers will no longer be locked into the framework of traditional banking hours. They will have access to their money and banking services 24-hours a day, including Sundays and holidays.

September 1983

20 Years Ago

Close to a third of unmarried American women in their 40s through 60s who date are going out with younger men, according to a survey of the dating habits and sex lives of mid-life singles. The survey, which sampled 1,407 men and 2,094 women aged 40 to 69 will be released in the new edition of AARP, the magazine, the flagship publication for the nation’s biggest advocacy group for Americans over 50. Forty-two percent of the men in the study and 24 percent of the women had never been married. Concerning older women looking for partners, AARP editor Steve Slon said, “There seems to be no stigma now for dating men a few years younger. “Twenty years ago, women didn’t have the jobs. Today they have the jobs, they have money, and they call the shots.”

September 2003