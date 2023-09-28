Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes, Hometown History

September 28, 2023

90 Years Ago
Camp No. 6 of the Civilian Conservation Corps at Davenport will be moved to McClure the latter part of October. The McClure Camp is four miles west of Deposit. Gypsy moth work will occupy the foresters during their stay there. Plans for the construction of barracks at Camp 30 in Gilbert Lake State Park have been received. It is expected that the contract will be let, rather than employing the members of the company in the work. Gilbert Lake Camp is one of the few in this section which will remain during the winter. The barracks is planned to house the men during the winter and replace the tents now in use. Orders have been received at Camp 30 from the recreation officer of the district for the establishment of schools during the winter. The orders specify that whatever subject necessary for the aid of the men will be taught. Contracts are now being made with local educators to secure authority to have local teachers give instruction. Of the 160 men at Camp 30, about 130 have indicated their desire to re-enroll.

September 1933

70 Years Ago
Republican women were told yesterday that “a vote for a Democrat would please the Communists.” In fact, “Russia has sent out the word.” That’s what Mrs. Walter (Hannah Lee) Stokes, vice chair of the Otsego County GOP, said at the annual meeting of Otsego’s Republican Women’s Club, held at the Oneonta Country Club. Some 200 Republican women attended. “We must vote the straight ticket (in next year’s gubernatorial campaign),” she said, “in order to wipe out the hideous threat of Communism and to help President Eisenhower.”

September 1953

50 Years Ago
Several women have filed applications to take the Oneonta Police patrolman’s examination that is scheduled for October 13th according to Floyd Stark, chairman of the Civil Service Commission. The word patrolman did not discourage these women, but the height and weight requirements did. The requirements are the same for both men and women – a police officer must stand at least 5’7” tall and weigh not less than 150 pounds. So far only one female applicant has met the physical standards and she will take the exam.

September 1973

40 Years Ago
Wilber National Bank has installed a new automated teller machine service, known as “Banking Center/24” at its main office at 245 Main Street, Oneonta. The 24-hour convenience aspect is cited as the main reason for offering the new service, since it operates on a never-close principle. This means customers will no longer be locked into the framework of traditional banking hours. They will have access to their money and banking services 24-hours a day, including Sundays and holidays.

September 1983

20 Years Ago
Close to a third of unmarried American women in their 40s through 60s who date are going out with younger men, according to a survey of the dating habits and sex lives of mid-life singles. The survey, which sampled 1,407 men and 2,094 women aged 40 to 69 will be released in the new edition of AARP, the magazine, the flagship publication for the nation’s biggest advocacy group for Americans over 50. Forty-two percent of the men in the study and 24 percent of the women had never been married. Concerning older women looking for partners, AARP editor Steve Slon said, “There seems to be no stigma now for dating men a few years younger. “Twenty years ago, women didn’t have the jobs. Today they have the jobs, they have money, and they call the shots.”

September 2003

135 YEARS AGOFew places excel Oneonta in facilities for obtaining an education. About 20 years ago a union school was established with a building which most of the inhabitants thought extravagantly large; but three extensions have since been added, each in size almost equaling the original structure, besides a two-story building in the western part of the village. The entire system is now under direction and management of Prof. N.N. Bull, who has under his charge an able corps of assistants reaching in number up into the teens. July 1888

50 Years AgoThe long-run viability of our dairy industry is threatened by a succession of events according to 27th District Congressman Howard W. Robinson who released a statement while attending the Delaware County Fair. "The price freeze has had an unanticipated adverse effect on the New York dairy industry. The after effects of Tropical Storm Agnes that resulted in shortages of feed grain and roughage and poor crop conditions this spring along with flooding in Delaware County and other areas, and sky-rocketing feed grain costs have come together to place the dairy industry…

125 Years Ago
The Local News—From the annual report of the state factory inspectors it is seen that Otsego County has twenty factories, employing over 900 hands. Fourteen are located in Oneonta, three in Unadilla and two at Schenevus. In the county there are nine cigar factories, employing some 200 hands, three-fourths of whom are engaged in factories in Oneonta.
No man takes more pride in the neatness of the exterior surroundings of his residence than C.E. Ford. From the vases in his well-kept front yard flowers have more than once been stolen and one recent night the plants themselves were taken. This was more than good nature could bear and Mr. Ford is anxious to pay $25 to know who did it.
July 1888…

