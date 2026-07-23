RYLES SHELDON and NOAH HARDING (Photo provided)

Sheldon, Harding Receive Rotary Mayne Scholarships

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation’s Michael L. Mayne Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate of ONC BOCES who will be entering U.S. military service.

This year, for the very first time in the 17-year history of this scholarship, the award was given to two Cooperstown Central School graduates entering military service— Ryles Sheldon (U.S. Marines) and Noah Harding (U.S. Air Force). Each student was awarded $1,000.00 during the Rotary Club of Cooperstown’s July 7 luncheon meeting at the Clark Sports Center.

According to a press release, Corporal Michael L. Mayne of Burlington Flats was the son of Lee and Cathy (Francisco) Mayne. He was a 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School and ONC BOCES. An active member of scouting, Michael became an Eagle Scout in his senior year of high school. For his Eagle project, he installed and dedicated poles and flags for each branch of the U.S. armed forces on the Burlington Flats Veterans Memorial Park.

Michael joined the United States Army in July of 2006. He was stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, the home base of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division. The brigade deployed to Diyala Province in Iraq in the fall of 2008 for a year-long tour of duty. Michael was killed on February 23, 2009 at the age of 21 during combat northeast of Baghdad. Among his numerous military awards, Michael received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart posthumously.

The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation was established in February 2009. According to the press release, Lyn Edinger, Rotarian and charter member of the CRF, coordinated the foundation’s very first action in March 2009—the establishment of the Michael L. Mayne Scholarship.

“Ever since 2009, CRF funds this scholarship via the annual Lyn Edinger Golf Tournament supported by the Rotary Club of Cooperstown and its many sponsors,” officials said.