Hospitalizations Dip To 5 Per Day, Cuomo Reports

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo had a lot of good news on the anti-COVID fight in his daily update delivered overnight. beginning with: “New York State is ready, willing and able to administer 100,000 vaccine doses a week.”

Next week’s allocation is about to arrive, although the governor didn’t get into anticipated doses. “I’m hopeful that the Biden Administration will take steps to increase production and shorten the anticipated timeline,” he said.

In addition:

• The rate of increase of statewide COVID hospitalizations is slowing, from 165 a day in December, to 48 per day Jan. 5-11, to five per day over the past seven days.

• As of 9 a.m. Friday, 97 percent of the first doses New York received from Weeks 1-5 deliveries had been administered. This excludes facilities that are a part of the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility Program.

• Total hospitalizations have declined to 8,846.

• Appointments for vaccinations are still available at the state site in Plattsburgh. Use the state’s “Am I Eligible” app or call the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).